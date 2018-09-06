Dust, lower temperatures, rain on the way

The air quality department has warned of extremely high levels of dust, though only in the area in and around Larnaca.

By 3pm on Thursday levels of hourly concentration of respirable particulate matter with a diameter smaller than 10mm (PM 10) were at a safe limit in Nicosia, Paphos and Limassol, that is lower than 50 μg/m3.

At the same time the concentration was much higher than is safe in Larnaca, 387 μg/m3, and above normal in Paralimni (135.2 μg/m3) and Zygi (105.7 μg/m3).

On Thursday afternoon some elevated clouds are expected to form which will be on the increase during the evening.

At night temperatures will drop to 19C inland, 23C along the west coast, 21C in other coastal areas and 13C in the higher mountains.

Local rains and even storms are forecast for Friday and over the weekend, and chances are there will be some hail in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures are significantly lower than recently, topping 33C around Nicosia, 28C to 30C near the sea and 25C in Troodos.

The weather is forecast to remain the same until Monday.