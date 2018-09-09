French President expected to visit Cyprus in November

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Cyprus in November for talks with President Nicos Anastasiades, with whom he is set to announce a number of bilateral agreements.

The Cyprus News Agency reported that Macron’s visit is also related to an invitation extended to him six months ago by the Rector of the University of Cyprus Constantinos Christofides to attend the inauguration ceremony of the University’s Stelios Ioannou Learning Resource Center that will take place on November 22.

The centre has been designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, whose work is admired by the French President.

A diplomatic source said on Friday after the talks French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had in Nicosia with the Cypriot government that the two countries have reached a number of bilateral agreements on various issues related to the political, energy and defence, and their cooperation within the EU.

According to CNA, Macron’s possible visit to Cyprus in November was discussed during Le Drian’s meetings in Cyprus on Friday, while the French foreign ministry informed the University of Cyprus rector that Macron will be present at the Learning Resource Centre’s inauguration ceremony.