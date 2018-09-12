Remedy offered for possible administrative court glitch

Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou on Wednesday discussed the introduction of a court mechanism to ensure compliance with decisions of the administrative courts during a session of the House legal committee.

Established in 2015, the administrative court is designed to relieve the workload of the supreme court. It handles appeals concerning government decisions, including asylum applications, public sector jobs and promotions, and tax matters.

In statements after the session, Nicolaou said a provision was discussed on how compliance will be achieved, something which is not part of similar court regulations in other European countries but was deemed necessary in Cyprus.

He explained that in case the court rules in favour of a complainant but does not apply the ruling at the first instance, the complainant will be able to take the case back to the administrative court for a second attempt.

The court will then rule if the non-compliance happened with intent, in which case the members of the administrative body will bear personal criminal responsibility.

If non-compliance did not happen intentionally the court will impose a fine which will be paid to the complainant either from state funds, semi-government organisations or other establishments.