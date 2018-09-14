Shots fired during police chase in Larnaca

Police in Larnaca fired shots in the early morning hours to stop a truck that was reported stolen and arrested a 21-year-old man.

At around 1:30am on Friday, police said they received information about a suspicious vehicle in the Aradhippou area.

After going to the area to investigate, officers saw a small truck that was carrying wheels and tyres with two people inside.

Police signalled to the driver to stop, but he accelerated in an attempt to get away, prompting officers to give chase.

During the chase, officers fired at the truck’s tyres to force it to stop. It eventually came to a halt after crashing into the patrol vehicle and its passengers tried to flee on foot.

Officers caught one of the men, the 21-year-old suspect, while the other one managed to escape.

Police said the 21-year-old initially resisted arrest but was eventually apprehended.

From investigations that followed, it was determined that the truck had been stolen a few hours earlier from the Aradhippou area, while the wheels, tyres, and other objects inside the vehicle were also found to be stolen.

Police said they had evidence linking the suspect with two more crimes – a break-in at a petrol station and a kiosk in the Larnaca district which occurred on August 29. From the petrol station, a motorbike was stolen and from the kiosk, an unknown amount of money, as well as many packets of cigarettes, were taken.