Anastasiades to meet Guterres on September 28

President Nicos Anastasiades is scheduled to meet with UN Secretary -General Antonio Guterres in New York on September 28, it was reported on Saturday.

Anastasiades will travel to the US next week for the United Nations General Assembly, which he will address on September 27.

During his stay in New York, he is also expected to have a number of bilateral contacts.

On Monday, Anastasiades will discuss developments on the Cyprus problem in light of the contacts held by the UN Secretary-General’s envoy, Jane Holl Lute, and the forthcoming meetings in New York during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens. Lute will inform Guterres of the outcome of her talks in Cyprus, Greece, Turkey, the UK and the EU.

Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are also to have separate meetings next week with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar.

Akinci will reportedly meet with Guterres on September 29.