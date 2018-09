A 41-year-old man was arrested in Limassol for a case concerning the possession of more than three kilogrammes of cannabis, police said on Sunday.

The man was arrested after police secured a testimony implicating him in a case concerning the discovery of 3.2 kg of cannabis last month. The drugs were found on a 35-year-old man during a traffic check in Limassol in August. Another man, 30, was also arrested at the time in connection with the same case.