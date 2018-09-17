Apoel sack manager Baltazar after only six months

September 17th, 2018 Cyprus football, Sport 0 comments

Bruno Baltazar’s tenure as manager began to wobble following Apoel’s disappointing European qualifying campaign this season

Bruno Baltazar became the first manager to be sacked this season after just six months in charge of Apoel.

The rumours surrounding Baltazar’s future at Apoel, which began circulating late on Sunday evening, proved well founded as the club announced the termination of his contract just one game into the new league season.

Apoel’s woeful performance against Ermis Aradippou on Sunday in a lucky 1-0 win seemed to be the straw that finally broke the camel’s back.

Baltazar’s tenure in the hot seat began to wobble following Apoel’s disappointing European campaign this season, first being knocked out of Champions League qualifying by unfancied Suduva and then by Astana in the Europa League playoff round.

Since the current management took over in 2013 the manager’s spot at Apoel has become something of an electric chair as there have been nine managerial changes, not counting interim managers.

Baltazar was appointed as manager in March of this year and led Apoel to their sixth consecutive title last May.

Assistant coach Giorgos Kosti will take charge of the team for the champions’ next game on Wednesday against Nea Salamina.

