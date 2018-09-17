Greece has faith in Cyprus positions says Tsipras

The Greek Government and the Greeks always have faith in the Cypriot government and the Cypriot people, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday prior to his meeting in Athens with President Nicos Anastasiades.

The two men held a meeting in the morning at Tsipras’ office in the Maximus Megaron to coordinate ahead of the meeting of Anastasiades later this month in New York with the UN Secretary General on the Cyprus problem.

Welcoming Anastasiades, Tsipras said there is “coordination for stability and peace in the region between the two countries, and for creating the conditions for a just and viable solution to the Cyprus problem.”

This stable attitude, he said, has created the prerequisites for wider support from the international community of the two countries’ efforts.

“We are now at a time when we need to talk about the new perspectives ahead of us and about the best way we can face these challenges,” Tsipras said. “I want to assure you that the Greek government and the Greeks always trust in the Cypriot government and the Cypriot peoples choices.”

Anastasiades said that the meeting was taking place “in view of contacts at the UN General Assembly and to see the whole spectrum.” His meeting with the UNSG will take place on the sidelines of the UN general assembly.

The Greek foreign minister has had a series of contacts including with his Turkish counterpart and the UN Secretary-General’s envoy Jane Holl Lute, Anastasiades said, “and we will have the opportunity to inform each other about everything concerning the Cyprus issue.”

He added that they would also discuss issues on the trilateral and quadruple partnerships the two countries have built, as well as those related to energy, security and regional peace as “they definitely have their importance for the solution of the Cyprus problem.”

“Let us hope that developments in New York will be such as to help so that a creative dialogue resumes, as long as the UN Secretary-General considers that the preconditions are there,” Anastasiades said.