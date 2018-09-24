Prizes to mark official opening of casino

Cyprus Casinos “C2”, the first licensed casino in the Republic of Cyprus, will host two events this week to celebrate its official opening, it was announced on Monday.

“While the two-day festivities will serve as the ceremonial grand opening, the events are more of a celebration of the past three months and the C2 way of saying thank you to the community for all of their support thus far,” the company said.

C2 opened its doors to the public last June.

“In three short months, C2 has become a must-see destination for locals and tourists alike. Currently, more than 600 persons are employed at the casino, and the vast majority of those being Cypriot citizens,” the announcement said.

The first event – a cocktail party for the business community of Cyprus and various officials – will take place on Tuesday, whereas on Wednesday, “C2 will welcome the public with a series of festivities and surprises”.

“Guests will have the opportunity to win cash prizes and gifts amidst the bounty of the Columbia Bistro food, drinks and other surprises throughout the celebration.”

Located at 271 Franklin Roosevelt Avenue in Zakaki, Limassol, Cyprus Casinos “C2” operates round the clock. It features 33 table games and 258 slot machines, the Salon Prive VIP gaming area, the Columbia Bistro restaurant and two bars. It also offers a loyalty programme to its members.

C2 is a temporary casino that will be operational until 2021 when construction of the City of Dreams Mediterranean casino resort, also in Zakaki, is completed.

For more information:www.cypruscasinos.com, www.facebook.com/pg/C2.CyprusCasinos