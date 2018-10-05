‘Not even God himself’ could remove political parties from co-ops

By George Psyllides

Not even God himself could remove political parties from co-op banks, former minister Nicos Rolandis said on Friday, describing the sector as a chronic patient controlled by friends and relatives with political backing.

Rolandis, who was commerce minister between 1998 and 2003, testified at an inquiry on Friday that the co-op sector was ‘sick’ from 1960 onwards, when the island gained independence from the UK.

“The co-op sector was a chronic patient. From 1960 onwards, the co-op was sick. It had no real supervision,” Rolandis said.

Before 2013, the year when the island sought a bailout, co-ops were under the supervision of a department under the commerce ministry.

Co-ops were bailed out by taxpayers to the tune of around €1.7bn but the administration appointed by the government failed to work things out and it collapsed earlier this year. Certain parts have since been acquired by Hellenic Bank for €74m.

Rolandis said it was a difficult task to supervise 362 co-op banks and 103 companies, which were located in small communities and controlled by committees made up of friends and relatives and backed by political parties.

“It was common knowledge that large co-op banks were controlled by parties,” the former minister said.

He told the three-member panel that no one could remove parties from the co-ops.

“Not only Rolandis, even God himself could not remove parties from the co-op sector. Parties were part of its flesh.”

Rolandis said the co-ops’ annual reports were submitted to the minister and were examined by the official in charge at the ministry together with the permanent secretary. After that, the reports were submitted to the cabinet, a process, which was a formality, Rolandis said.

He said he had hoped EU accession would correct problems but that too proved to be an exercise in futility.

“Unfortunately, the wrong course continued and we arrived here,” he said. “Certain people were given unlimited authority at times to lead, control, and manipulate the co-op movement.”

The sector had been in trouble before, Rolandis said, going through a serious crisis during Cyprus’ stock market bubble in 1999 when people started withdrawing savings to buy shares.

He said people were “selling their goats to buy shares. Unfortunately, farmers at the time, withdrew all their savings to buy shares.”

The co-ops were saved after people realised it was wrong to invest in shares, he added.