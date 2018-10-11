Sex classes to be held in Nicosia this weekend

Popular Greek sex coach Eirini Heirdari will be in Cyprus this coming weekend for two women-only seminars where she plans to reveal her secrets of seduction.

Heirdari, who appears regularly on Greek television, aims to teach women, according to her programme, how to conquer a man and have happy marriages and relationships.

Issues to be raised during Saturday’s session in Nicosia include how to plan and cultivate physical attraction, and sex appeal, how to turn on the charm and bolster self-confidence.

It also includes the ‘Theory of Conquest’ how to make a man fall in love, lust and friendship at the same time, how not to lose your own power in a relationship, how to overcome quarrels, why sex stops, why relationships end and how to save them.

Heirdari will also talk about how to communicate and offer psychological tips plus how to have realistic expectations. The same session will cover kissing techniques and basic Tantric sex to promote closeness between a couple.

Sunday’s workshop is titled ‘All about sex: basic coaching session for modern women’, where participants will be encouraged to speak openly about what they want to learn such as exercises for better sex, better orgasms and sexual health, and diet.

“Our sexual performance depends on three things in our body: neurotransmitters, hormones and circulatory system,” the publicity blurb says.

“Hormones and neurotransmitters are created from substances present in food, and the condition of the circulatory system depends on what we eat and brings better blood flow to the genitals. Learn what to eat to have quality sex life up to an older age.”

This session will also cover sexual boredom in relationships, practical tips, sexual communication, kinky sex, and how to talk dirty.

For information: [email protected] Tel: 96 277315. The seminars cost €60 each day or €110 for both. Each is four hours long starting at 4.30pm