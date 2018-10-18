High levels of dust recorded around the island

Dust levels are very high in most areas, the labour inspection department announced on Thursday.

The hourly concentration of small respirable particulate matter, with a diameter smaller than 10μg (PM 10), was extremly high in Nicosia, Paphos and Limassol in the morning, with readings of 254μg/m3 in Nicosia, 325μg/m3 in Paphos and 255μg/m3 in Limassol, while they were more moderate, just over 100μg/m3, in Famagusta and Larnaca. Acceptable levels of atmospheric dust are below 50μg/m3.

Employers are required to take appropriate measures to protect employees working outside and vulnerable groups such as the elderly and people with health problems should stay inside whenever possible.

Temperatures are a little higher than average for this time of the year, expected to reach 31C inland and between 27 and 29C at the coast on Thursday and Friday. During the weekend, they are forecast to drop slightly.