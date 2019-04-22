Police chief: an unprecedented form of crime for Cyprus (Update 2)

Search teams returned to the Mitsero mine and the lake at Xyliatos on Monday to search for a missing six-year-old girl whose mother was found dead in a water-filled shaft with the body of another woman, as police said it would be premature to speculate on the scale of the crime.

The search for more bodies continued at the abandoned mine where Filipina Mary Rose Tiburcio, 39, was found last week.

A search at Xyliatos was focusing on finding the body of Tiburcio’s six-year-old child, Sierra.

Ray O. Bayson, volunteer leader of the Filippino community in Cyprus told the Mail that the community now suspects that another of their compatriots, a 30-year-old woman who went missing in December 2017, could have also been a victim of the suspect as her friends said she was probably chatting with him.

The woman in question has been reported missing from her Nicosia residence mid-December 2017 and is included on the list of missing persons.

Crews were using an underwater robot at Xyliatos, fire chief Marcos Trangolas told reporters at Mitsero on Monday. Trangolas said the rescue services were working with the private sector, which provided the latest tech to help the search. Once the operation was finished at Xyliatos with the robot, it would be brought to Mitsero for further searches inside the mine shaft, which has deep water at its base.

Trangolas said there were many difficulties and issues of safety for the crews at the mine shaft. Asked how long it might take to discover for certain if there were more bodies in the mine shaft, possibly two, the fire chief said: “It will take as long as it takes.”

On Saturday, a second woman was pulled from the shaft and though she has been named as Arian Palanas Lozano, 28, also from the Philippines, an official identification has not been made yet. A post mortem was being carried out at Nicosia General Hospital on Monday morning.

A 35-year-old man, an officer in the National Guard, has been remanded in custody in connection with both murders.

“The police and Cypriot society are faced with an unprecedented form of crime, a form of crime whose extent it would be premature to assess,” chief of police Zacharias Chrysostomou said.

Chrysostomou said such crimes were usually seen in countries with large populations, as the mass media are already talking about the first recorded case of a serial killer in Cyprus.

The chief said the murders will be investigated thoroughly and carefully so that if and when it goes to court, prosecutors will have a concrete case in their hands.

Chrysostomou also addressed the blistering criticism of his force, which appeared to have underestimated the initial missing person report filed last year, failing to conduct a proper investigation that could have led them to the alleged perpetrator.

He was responding to calls for his resignation and that of Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou from some political parties.

He said the police recognised and understood the public’s feelings and the questions raised, but appealed for patience pending the investigation.

“We can assure that we have every intention to fully investigate these questions, with transparency and honesty, and take corrective measures where necessary and assign blame,” Chrysostomou said.

Meanwhile, Politis reported that Athens was opening an investigation into missing women in Greece in April last year, when, the report said, the suspect was in that country for military training. The report was denied shortly afterwards.