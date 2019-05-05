Two held at gunpoint and robbed in Limassol apartment

Two held at gunpoint and robbed in Limassol apartment

Three people in hoods and masks held two people at an apartment block in Limassol at gunpoint in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police, a 52-year-old male resident, an Egyptian businessman, who was feeling unwell, was being helped into his apartment by a woman, 37, at around 3.30am, who he had called to go over and help him out.

As they were about to go in, the three perpetrators appeared and pushed them inside at gunpoint.

They demanded money and stole €5,800 from the apartment, and €200 from the woman, as well as several other personal items of both, such as jewellery and mobile phones.

They also took the man’s car keys and stole his silver Mercedes C200, licence plate NSC849 worth around €18,000.

