Preparations underway for Cyprus Amateur Men’s Open

Preparations are underway for golfers to compete in the Cyprus Amateur Men’s Open at Secret Valley Resort, from May 17-19

Greenkeeping staff at Secret Valley Resort have been busy remedying flood damage to the course after the very heavy winter rains caused the reservoir serving the course to overflow. Thanks to their hard work, the major effects have been overcome, and the course is playing well.

This Open is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event, attracting high-calibre amateurs from a variety of countries. It is organised by the Cyprus Golf Federation (CGF), which continues to sponsor a hole-in-one prize of €10,000 in travel vouchers – hopefully this year someone will be successful!

Last year’s winner, George Kalpakas (Jnr), who was the first Cypriot to win this event, is returning from the USA to defend his title, along with winners from previous years. Secret Valley is George’s home club in Cyprus so he should know the course well.

The CGF organises a team of enthusiastic volunteers in a variety of roles, including ball spotting for the players, which is always much appreciated by them.

Play will take place over three days – Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19, with prizes being distributed at a presentation lunch immediately following play on Sunday.

Further details can be found on www.cgf.org.cy