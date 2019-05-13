Driver almost four times over limit crashes into two other cars

Police arrested a drunk driver in Paphos on Sunday night after he collided with two other cars and injured one of the drivers.

Around 8pm the 60-year-old man drove into the back of the vehicle in front of him, then veered into the opposite lane and collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

One of the drivers, a 52-year-old man, was treated in Paphos hospital for minor injuries resulting from the accident.

The 60-year-old was tested for alcohol and was found to be nearly four times over the legal limit, with a reading of 86μg instead of the allowed 22μg.

He was charged and released and is expected to appear in court later.