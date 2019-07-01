July 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arrest after laughing gas found in Napa

By Staff Reporter02

A man was arrested in Ayia Napa on Sunday night after police found laughing gas ampules in his premises.

An investigation of the building revealed 61 unused ampules, 15 used, 95 balloons and €20 in cash.

The suspect was taken to the police station, where he was charged in writing and released. He will be taken to court in the next few days.

Staff Reporter
