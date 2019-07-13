Animal Party calls on Nicosia race club to alter hours

The Animal Party has called on Nicosia race club authorities to change the hours or cancel races when temperatures are very high, expressing concerns over the animals’ and jockeys’ health.

The party said in a written announcement that it has received several complaints that horse races were taking place early in the afternoon while temperatures were still very high.

The party, recalling that there have been daily warnings recently about high temperatures, exceeding 40C inland, said that horse races take place after 4pm “which means horses but also jockeys run in temperatures over 40C.”

Due to this situation, the Animal Party said it has been receiving daily complaints about horse races.

It said fearing for the welfare of horses and their jockeys alike, it was calling on the race club, and horse owners to change the hours or cancel races when temperatures deemed to be too high.

The yellow weather warnings over high temperatures are usually set for between 11am and 5pm, the party said. It also called on vulnerable population groups and workers to avoid frequent and extensive sun exposure.

“Jockeys are workers too, so everyone must make sure to respect humans, animals and nature,” the party said.

According to the Nicosia Race Club’s website there are two races each week in July that start at 4.30pm. Six races are also scheduled for August at the same hour.