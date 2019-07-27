Andreas Lordos to run for Famagusta mayor

ARCHITECT Andreas Lordos announced on Saturday he is running for Famagusta mayor as an independent candidate promising to struggle for return to the occupied town.

The refugee town will be choosing a mayor following the sudden death of Alexis Galanos last week. Galanos, who also served as former President of the House of Representatives, was serving his third term as mayor after being reelected in 2016.

Lordos, who also ran in the 2016 municipal elections when he came in third, said in an announcement that he was running as an independent for the dignity of Famagusta refugees and those who died.

He argued that the closed-off town of Varosha was a slave of the Turks and of political parties, arguing that the town was offered to the Greek Cypriots in 1976 but the political establishment refused to accept it several times.

“To take our town back from the Turks, we first need to take it from the parties,” Lordos said in a Facebook post. He said that either parties will support the Famagusta refugees’ struggle or they will be sidelined.

So far, he said, he had found himself before closed doors but he is now extending his hand to political leaders to prove the opposite by backing his candidacy.

“I ask them not to see this as a reproach, but as an appeal of concern by fellow citizens. As a way that will give dignity to everyone and to them,” Lordos said.

Outgoing Fire Service chief Marcos Trangolas also announced on Friday he would be running independently for mayor of Famagusta.