August 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Six people rescued from sinking boat in Limassol

By Peter Michael00
File Photo: CNA

Six British tourists were rescued from a sinking speed boat just off the old port in Limassol, police said on Friday.

According to authorities, the six individuals were spotted at approximately 4pm, when a boat from the port authority went out for its rounds.

Police saw that the speed boat was sinking and approached it, where they found the six people, four adults aged 58, 57, 56, and 42, and two children aged 9 and 5, calling for help.

The tourists were taken to land, and authorities said that they were in good health.

The boat was towed to shore, and police are examining the cause of the accident.

