Israeli police may charge teens for uploading sex tape in Napa rape claim case

Israeli police are looking into launching a criminal investigation against a number of teenagers accused and later cleared of raping a British tourist in July, over a video of the sexual encounter that was shared online, The Times of Israel has reported.

The youths were released without being charged after the woman, 19, retracted her claim, telling police she did it because she felt angry and insulted when some of the Israelis recorded video of her having sex with a number of them.

According to the Times on Tuesday, a police official told Channel 12 news on Monday that a group of Israeli activists was urging authorities to prosecute the teenagers under local revenge porn laws.

Police were exploring their options after 20 Tel Aviv residents last week filed a complaint on behalf of the 19-year-old at their local police station.

The complaint said the Israeli teenagers violated the country’s laws on revenge porn by sending the video of them having sex with the woman.

“It’s not okay that Israeli citizens should take part in hurting a woman while abroad, breaking the law, and not be questioned or held accountable for it,” the complaint said, according to the Times.

“Distributing an intimate video of someone without their permission is a crime that carries a five-year sentence,” it said. “They trampled her rights, and the Israeli police has the responsibility to investigate this matter and bring those responsible to justice.”

The woman has been charged for making a false claim and is currently being held on remand until her court appearance on Monday.