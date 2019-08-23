Police looking to learn from mistakes says chief

We cannot improve unless we recognise our mistakes, recently appointed police chief Kypros Michaelides said on Friday in an address to the port and marine police.

Michaelides was speaking from the passenger terminal at Limassol port as part of a series of contacts he has undertaken with the force since he took on the role of chief after his predecessor was fired.

The aim of these meetings is to ensure the public feels safe and to gain the trust of the general population, “we must all work together for a better future for our society,” he said.

The leadership of the police will note down any recommendations, observations, complaints or remarks its members have, Michaelides said and find solutions “so that our services correspond to the current needs and wants of Cypriot society.”

“The effort which is being made is to see our mistakes, see our omissions and learn from our mistakes so we are more effective… if we do not recognise mistakes or possible omissions then we have no way of correcting ourselves.”

Michaelides said establishing a feeling of security in the public is a top priority as well as ensuring good cooperation between the force and the people. Additionally, preventing terrorism, organised crime and road deaths as well as serious road accidents are high on the agenda.

The police chief told port and marine police he was by their side but stressed they were expected to know the ins and outs of the law relating to the sea.

Addressing the media, Michaelides thanked them for criticism, highlighting that this also allows police to correct their mistakes and improve. He was referring to criticism against the police force which resulted in his predecessor being fired and former justice minister resigning over what appears to be police negligence in investigating reports of missing women who were then found to have been murdered by serial killer Nicos Metaxas.

Michaelides said they would respect any decision issued by the police watchdog over the case and would proceed to take the necessary course of action – disciplinary or criminal proceedings if necessary.