September 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Roadworks in old Nicosia

By Staff Reporter00

Nicosia municipality on Monday announced traffic restrictions due to construction work to widen the turn from Eleftheria Square towards Rigenis Street that will be carried out between Thursday and Tuesday.

The municipality said movement of large vehicles and buses will be prohibited within the city walls from Oxi roundabout towards Constantinou Paleologou Street.

Smaller vehicles such as passenger cars and small vans whose length does not exceed five metres, will be allowed access.

Vehicles can still exit the old town through Thermopiles Street and Doros Loizou bridge, the statement said.

 

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Public consultation on 5G network underway

Lizzy Ioannidou

Anastasiades warns those he says instigated report into his former law firm

George Psyllides

Cyprus’ two traffic cameras filmed 87,000 speeding violations in five years

Lizzy Ioannidou

Kontides: a great mental win before the Olympic Games

Press Release

Local residents and Animal Party butt heads in Lara beach protest

Staff Reporter

Official launch of Estia scheme to help home owners in arrears

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign