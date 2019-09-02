Roadworks in old Nicosia

Nicosia municipality on Monday announced traffic restrictions due to construction work to widen the turn from Eleftheria Square towards Rigenis Street that will be carried out between Thursday and Tuesday.

The municipality said movement of large vehicles and buses will be prohibited within the city walls from Oxi roundabout towards Constantinou Paleologou Street.

Smaller vehicles such as passenger cars and small vans whose length does not exceed five metres, will be allowed access.

Vehicles can still exit the old town through Thermopiles Street and Doros Loizou bridge, the statement said.