Suspected killer of Cypriot woman held over for trial in Australia

A Queensland court on Wednesday ordered the four-week detention of 34-year-old Bradley Edwards, who is suspected of murdering 26-year-old Ioli Hadjilyra in a park in Brisbane, Australia last week.

Reports said that Edwards, who was arrested and charged on Tuesday, did not appear before the Brisbane Magistrates court, which however ruled on his detention in his absence. The trial for Hadjilyra’s murder is set to begin on October 8.

After CCTV footage from the park where the body of Hadjilyra was found showed Edwards behaving suspiciously in several locations and carrying a bag believed to belong to the victim, Brisbane police issued an alert on Sunday for the public’s help in locating the suspect.

Edwards was found and arrested on Tuesday, reportedly after a public tip-off to police, before being charged with Hadjilyra’s murder.

Hadjilyra’s body was found last Wednesday underneath the rail lines at Kalinga Park. Council workers conducting routine maintenance found her body naked, bruised, and bloodied in bushes, where the 34-year-old is believed to have attempted to hide her.