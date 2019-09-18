September 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Champions League

Olympiakos hit back to draw 2-2 with Tottenham

By Reuters News Service00
Harry Kane is not a happy man after seeing his Spurs side throw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Olympiakos in Greece in their Champions League opener

Olympiakos Piraeus battled back from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 home draw with last year’s runners-up Tottenham Hotspur in their Champions League Group B opener on Wednesday.

The hosts were stunned as Tottenham struck twice in four minutes midway through the opening half, first with Harry Kane’s penalty and then a stunner by Lucas Moura.

Daniel Podence halved the deficit shortly before halftime and Olympiakos were level after 54 minutes when Mathieu Valbuena beat fellow Frenchman Hugo Lloris from the penalty spot.

Tottenham looked the more likely winner in the closing stages with Dele Alli and Erik Lamela squandering chances.

Related posts

Former Rangers star Ricksen dies aged 43

Press Association

Pochettino does not think Spurs are among Champions League favourites

Press Association

Guardiola will relish adversity after Stones injury

Press Association

Barkley misses penalty in Chelsea home defeat to Valencia

Press Association

Liverpool’s Champions League defence begins with defeat to Napoli

Press Association

PSG forwards Mbappe, Cavani ruled out of Real Madrid clash

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign