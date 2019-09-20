Crowne Plaza Limassol celebrates its 40th anniversary!

In September 2019, Churchill Hotel Management, owners and operators of the Crowne Plaza Limassol hotel, hosted a cocktail party to celebrate their 40th anniversary. Over 400 guests and members, local business leaders, associates and stakeholders attended the event which took place in the hotel’s renovated ballroom and sea view gardens.

The hotel first opened as the Churchill Limassol is May 1979. After 20 years of successful operation as an independent hotel, the operators entered into a franchise agreement with IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, and joined the Holiday Inn Brand family. In the wake of Limassol’s business renaissance, and following a full-scale renovation, in 2011 the hotel rebranded to Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, IHG’s upscale corporate brand, designed to meet the needs of the modern business traveller. Despite three names changes, this hotel has always remained under the same ownership and management, and is currently considered to be one of Limassol’s leading business hotels.

The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Anastasiades, attended the event and gave a speech in honour of the occasion, thanking the Churchill Hotel Management for their significant contribution to hospitality and tourism over the last forty years. He also congratulated the Crowne Plaza Limassol team on being crowned IHG Brand Hotel of the Year for Southern Europe in 2019, and shared the latest developments on the government’s policy to stimulate tourism. Rebecca Pierides also spoke at the event on behalf of the Churchill Hotel Management, sharing details on the company’s forty year journey, reaffirming the company’s continued commitment to doing business responsibly, and thanking guests and colleagues for their unwavering trust and support over the years.

Other distinguished guests included the First Lady, the Minister of Justice and Public Order, the President of DYSH, the President of EDEK, the Mayors of Limassol and Agios Athanasios, and IHG’s Director of Hotels Operations in Southern Europe.

The cocktail party ended with an impressive multimedia show and fireworks display which lit up the bay in front of the Crowne Plaza Limassol hotel, and a toast, wishing that the future of the hotel would shine just as bright.