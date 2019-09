The possibility of a three-party meeting between the island’s two leaders and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres could be on the cards in New York, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday.

He was speaking after a meeting with Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci is due to meet Guterres on Monday.

“It seems that a tripartite meeting is on the horizon,” he said, adding that his meeting with Guterres was “very productive.

