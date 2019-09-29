Unficyp takes reports of status quo violations ‘extremely seriously’

The UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp) takes reports of violations of the status quo “extremely seriously”, its spokesperson Aleem Siddique told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), noting that all violations are recorded and reported in the UN Secretary General’s report to the Security Council.

“Unficyp takes reports of violations of the status quo extremely seriously,” Siddique said when asked to comment on a report in Phileleftheros newspaper that Turkey is constructing a military outpost at the buffer zone in Strovilia village.

“We continue to liaise with both sides to address these concerns,” he added.

Siddique further pointed out that “unauthorised construction within the buffer zone or special status areas is strictly prohibited.”

“All violations are recorded and reported in the Secretary General’s report to the United Nations Security Council,” he said.

In 2000 the Turkish army moved their positions forward and violated the status quo in the village of Strovilia, a UN controlled strip of land situated between Dhekelia British Base and the occupied areas. Despite repeated calls by the UN to pull back to their original positions, nothing changed.

According to Phileleftheros, the military post is being constructed out of concrete.

In February this year tensions rose in Strovilia after the Turkish army placed blocks on a dirt road used by people in the area so they do not have to go through the checkpoint.