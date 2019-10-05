October 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

20 refugees rescued off Cape Greco

By Evie Andreou00
File photo. The reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia

Twenty refugees from Syria – 16 adults and four children – were rescued on Saturday morning off Cape Greco.

The group was on board a small vessel 13 nautical miles southeast of Cape Greco.

The Larnaca Joint Rescue Coordination Center said that after it was alerted at around 9.45am that the vessel was drifting in the sea, it dispatched two police boats to the area that rescued the refugees and brought them to the Larnaca port.

The group was taken to the temporary reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia, Nicosia.

 


