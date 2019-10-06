October 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Americas

Four killed, five wounded in shooting at Kansas bar

By Reuters News Service00
File photo

Four people were killed and five wounded in Kansas early on Sunday when one or two suspects opened fire inside a Kansas City bar, and police were hunting for the shooters, local authorities said.

Authorities believe the suspects had been involved in a dispute at Tequila KC Bar, a private club, earlier in the night and left before returning around 1:30 a.m. and opening fire with handguns, the Kansas City Police Department said in a statement.

The four people killed were all Hispanic men and ranged from their mid 20s to late 50s. The five people injured were hospitalized and are in stable condition, police spokesman Thomas Tomasic told reporters on Sunday.

Police arrived at a scene of chaos when they were alerted to the incident, as the few dozen people who had been in the bar were running out, the suspects had fled and there was blood on the street, he said.

Authorities have not identified the victims, but local resident Juan Ramirez told the Kansas City Star on Sunday that his 29-year-old nephew was among those killed.


Related posts

UK could be flexible on details of Northern Ireland veto, customs plan

Reuters News Service

At least 18 killed in Iraq protests overnight, government issues new promises

Reuters News Service

Turkey protests after U.S. Embassy ‘likes’ tweet about Bahceli, ‘apology will not suffice’

Reuters News Service

Petrol bombs and tear gas rock Hong Kong as thousands defy mask ban (Updated)

Reuters News Service

North Korea breaks off nuclear talks with U.S. in Sweden

Reuters News Service

State Department has responded to congressional request for impeachment documents

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign