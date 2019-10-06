October 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Russia ‘concerned’ over escalation of tensions in Cyprus’ EEZ

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
The Yavuz heading for block 7 (Photo posted by Fatih Donmez on Twitter)

The Russian foreign ministry has expressed concern over the escalation of tension in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, calling for adherence to international law and the resolution of disputed issues with peaceful means.

“We are following with concern the further escalation of tension over hydrocarbons in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus,” said a statement attributed to the Russian MFA’s Information and Press Department, posted on the Facebook page of the Russian embassy to Cyprus.

“We urge to refrain from the steps leading to destabilisation and build-up of a potential crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean, strictly adhere to the principles of the international law, and strive to resolve disputed issues exclusively by peaceful means,” the statement added.

Concluding, the Russian MFA said: “We support an early resumption of negotiations in order to achieve a stable, viable and fair solution to the Cyprus problem in the interests of all the residents of the island. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, we will render all necessary assistance to this.”


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Police investigating verbal altercation between Cypriot and Russian women in Larnaca car park

Staff Reporter

Akinci wants to see a tripartite and five-party meeting by year’s end

Jean Christou

Warm welcome for cooler weather

Gardening with Patricia Jordan

Stavros Flatley, ‘not splitting up’ as they come in second in BGT Champions

Jean Christou

Man arrested after car-kicking incident outside Apoel Paphos

Staff Reporter

Final stretch for stranded Thomas Cook passengers

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign