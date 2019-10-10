October 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Kourtaka community leader arrested on suspicion of embezzlement

By Staff Reporter00

Police on Thursday arrested a Paphos community leader on suspicion of embezzling €12,000 between 2014 and 2018.

The 62-year-old head of the community of Kourtaka was arrested following a surprise audit carried out by the audit service.

Police said the suspect has made some claims, which they were investigating.


Staff Reporter

