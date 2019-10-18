October 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Firefighters return from Lebanon

By Evie Andreou00
Members of the forestry department crew sent to Lebanon with Lebanon's PM Saad Hariri

The eight-member crew and two aircraft sent by the forestry department to Lebanon earlier in the week to assist in combating forest fires returned on Friday.

The crew and two aircraft got back to Cyprus at around noon after a meeting with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri.  They were dispatched to Lebanon last Tuesday after an urgent request for assistance in combating raging forest fires.

The forestry department said the results of its crew’s mission had been successful ones and have made a major contribution to dealing with the fires in Lebanon, while strengthening at the same time the Republic of Cyprus’ position on establishing a firefighting base for aircraft in Cyprus under the rescEU mechanism.


