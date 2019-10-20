October 20, 2019

Colourful festival draws to a close in Ayia Napa (pics)

Christos Theodorides

The colourful Medieval Festival came to an end on Ayia Napa on Saturday night with a parade through the resort of people dressed in costumes of times gone by.

The eight-day festival kicked off in much the same way and attracted thousands of visitors and locals.

At the opening of the festival deputy minister for tourism Savvas Perdios said such events add to the overall upgrading of the Cyprus tourism product.

The event included concerts by groups from around the world and exhibitions of medieval costumes and masks in Ayia Napa.

Ayia Napa mayor Yiannis Karousos said these types of events will help Ayia Napa in its bid to become the cultural capital of Europe in 2030.


