November 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

UK hopes Berlin meeting will pave the way for the resumption of talks 

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
File photo: The two leaders in New York with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

The UK remains committed, as a guarantor power, to supporting the Cyprus peace process, a spokesperson of the Foreign Office has said.

The spokesperson told CNA it was hoped the meeting on November 25 in Berlin between UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci would pave the way for the resumption of talks.

Asked to comment on the informal five-party meeting that is expected to take place in December with the participation of the three guarantor powers, namely Greece, Turkey and the UK, the spokesperson said: “The UK welcomes the prospect of a meeting between the UN Secretary-General and the leaders of both communities.”

“We hope that the meeting will pave the way for the resumption of talks aimed at achieving a comprehensive settlement on the Cyprus issue. As a guarantor power, the UK remains committed to supporting this process.”

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

New setback for plans to import gas

George Psyllides

Second batch of flu vaccines received by health ministry

Gina Agapiou

New neutering law will bankrupt animal shelters, dissenting MPs tell plenum  

Evie Andreou

Information on Cyprus ‘leaked by Turkish diplomats to crime gang’

Evie Andreou

Keep them SAFE conference for unaccompanied minors in Cyprus

.

Street Food Festival with a twist

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign