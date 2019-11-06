November 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Shakira and Pique purchase luxury villa in Paphos

By Staff Reporter00
Shakira, Gerard Pique and their two children

International super-couple, singer Shakira and Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, have bought a villa in Peyia, Paphos according to media reports.

Befitting their status, the holiday home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The villa offers perfect views of the Mediterranean and reportedly comes complete with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an all-inclusive spa and even an area for horse riding. The entertainment stars’ villa wouldn’t be complete without their very own home cinema.

The couple, based in Barcelona, have visited Cyprus multiple times in the past. Their purchase of the villa near the Akamas region had a lot to do with the friendly and hospitable people in the area, residents told Phileleftheros.

Shakira and Pique have two children, Sasha four and Milan six.

 

 

 

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Stillbirth at tourist apartment, woman says unaware she was pregnant

Annette Chrysostomou

Cabinet convenes to discuss revocation of citizenships

Staff Reporter

Two teens in serious condition after road accident

Annette Chrysostomou

President warns teaching unions to know their limits

George Psyllides

More questions raised about Malaysian businessman’s passport

Elias Hazou

Proposal on Green Line movement to be viewed by Council of Ministers

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign