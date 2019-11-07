November 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Civil service: a monster that will consume the island

By CM Reader's View00

Cyprus has created a monster that will consume the island.

As a large percentage of the voters are the civil service or SGO’s (or their families) will any of them vote for a party that won’t refill their trough ?

Next election, as usual, the party that wins will as usual be the party that promises the most, particularly to the civil services and the unions. Ultimately this vicious circle will only be stopped when the government of the time runs out of money, making 2013 look like small scratch given the abyss we will find ourselves in.

In a country where accountibility and responsibility clearly don’t exist and denial and blaming others is the norm who  in charge now be around then to carry the can.

 

