December 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Five vehicles damaged in Nicosia arson attack

By Gina Agapiou00

Nicosia police were on Tuesday investigating an arson attack that damaged five vehicles.

According to police, around 4.30am they received information regarding a fire that had spread to different vehicles parked in the same place in Nicosia.

The fire, which was extinguished by the fire brigade, appears to have started in a car belonging to a 38-year-old man but spread to three other cars and a motorbike.

Police determined it was an arson attack.


