December 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Russia

Russia’s security service searches suspect’s home after deadly shooting – neighbours

By Reuters News Service00
Security vehicles block a street near the Federal Security Service (FSB) building after a shooting incident, in Moscow

Russia‘s FSB security service on Friday searched the home of a man named by Russian media as the prime suspect in a rare shooting incident near the FSB’s central Moscow headquarters the previous evening, neighbours told Reuters.

A gunman opened fire on the FSB’s main building in Moscow on Thursday evening in a shooting incident that left at least one FSB employee dead and five other people wounded. It was not immediately clear what the shooter’s motive was.

There has been no official confirmation of the identity of the gunman, who the FSB said it had killed. But some Russian media, citing unnamed sources, have named the suspect as Yevgeny Manyurov, a 39-year-old former private security guard.

Manyurov lives with his mother in a five-storey Soviet-era apartment block in the town of Podolsk in the Moscow Region. His neighbours, who described Manyurov as a quiet gun enthusiast, told Reuters on Friday that the FSB had raided the family home in the early hours of Friday morning.

There was no immediate comment from the FSB.


Related posts

Gunman attacks Russian security service HQ in Moscow, kills employee

Reuters News Service

Russia plans ‘sovereign internet’ tests to combat external threats

Reuters News Service

Highlights: Putin’s end-of-year news conference, Trump impeachment ‘fabricated’

Reuters News Service

Russia and Turkey to discuss Libya military support in January

Reuters News Service

U.S., Russia appear no closer on arms control disputes

Reuters News Service

US cracks down on Russian ‘Evil Corp’ hackers after $100m

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign