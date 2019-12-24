DJs collaborate to create the Boogie Bus Cyprus

Boogie Bus Cyprus is a collaboration between DJs from Cyprus and the UK calling at the musical destinations of Funk, Boogie, Northern Soul, Disco and World. They are set to present what they are all about this week with an event at New Division on Saturday.

Three DJs are on this musical bus – DJ Marcos from Cyprus and Timeline and Kevin from the UK. DJ Marcos takes listeners on an adventurous musical journey through his selection of disco and house, blended with synthpop, indie and world sounds. He is devoted to electronic music and has the knowledge to back the passion, fueling a growing reputation for groovy sets across the island since 2012.

Timeline first started playing with vinyl records in the mid-1970s and has crossed many genres to get to Timeline, his most recent DJ name. Originally from the UK, he has been in Cyprus just a few years and is passionate about spreading the message that is in the music and the Love.

The last of the trio is Kevin. Growing up with influences from the Madchester rave scene and also Northern Soul & Reggae from the international scooter scene led Kevin to decades of collecting vinyl and 7-inch records and resulted in several long-standing DJ residencies in London and Manchester. Also a musician having worked with several bands, Kevin now seeks new friends and collaborators in Cyprus through various music-related projects.

The three DJs will present their influences on the night with a party that starts at 9.30pm and in true New Division spirit, will finish late (sometime around 3am). But that’s not all the Nicosia bar has planned this holiday season.

In fact, it’s got events with guest DJs every day of the month until the very last day of 2019. Tonight, DJ Stef will be on the decks to entertain this Christmas Eve. Tomorrow, duo Pueblo Franco and the Mighty Scoop will be jamming out and on Boxing Day, Dr. Cordoba will take his turn.

On December 27, DJ Sofronis will take over the DJ booth, a day before the Boogie Bus Cyprus arrives at the bar. The last three days of the year promise even more partying at New Division as Radio Pangea play a set on December 29, Groovy Tourist (aka Johnny Blue) the following night and a big New Year’s Eve party is on to end the year with a bang.

Koulla P Katsikoronou and DJ Marcos will entertain partygoers on New Year’s Eve with music sets of world music, funk and more that will last well into the night.

Boogie Bus Cyprus

3 DJs collaborate to bring unique sounds. DJ Marcos, Timeline and Kevin. December 28. New Division, Nicosia. 9.30pm-3am



