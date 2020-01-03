Our View: Two leaders entering 2020 with same worn-out rhetoric

Both Cyprus leaders in their New Year messages spoke of their desire for a political solution as the island ended 45 years of fruitless negotiations that look set to continue at the start of a new decade.

President Nicos Anastasiades talked again of his “unceasing commitment to seeking a settlement” despite the Turkish side’s blocking of an agreement on the terms of reference that would have seen a resumption of negotiations by now. Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, who sometimes comes across as a hopeful optimist, also talked about not giving up despite the obstacles.

But the difference entering 2020 compared with other years of stagnation and ‘business as usual’ or ‘no business as usual’ as in the case of the Cyprob, is that a solution is not at this point only about peace between Cyprus and Turkey, and Greece to an extent, or the terms of reference, rotating presidencies and guarantees.

Akinci said as much on Thursday just before the signing off by Cyprus, Greece and Israel in Athens on a deal for the construction of the EastMed pipeline. “Once again, it is clear that the solution of the Cyprus problem is no longer just a need for Cyprus but for the region as well,” he said.

Indeed, recent developments in the region, not least the EastMed deal have shifted the focus from reaching a Cyprus solution in relative isolation to wider regional peace and stability in view of Ankara’s involvement in the Libya crisis and its efforts to extend its influence and claims on the natural wealth of the eastern Mediterranean while ignoring international law.

Despite Turkey’s provocations, Anastasiades said he would continue efforts aimed at restarting talks “as soon as possible” – provided the Turkish side displays the same willingness and that Turkey ceases its violations of Cyprus’ sovereignty in its EEZ. It won’t though until it gets what it wants.

Events in the island’s EEZ over the past 12 months and the plans to resettle Varosha, show that Turkey could not give two hoots what the Cyprus government thinks about anything and will continue doing whatever it wishes in the region unless it’s reined in on Libya at least, by the bigger powers.

Akinci’s take on Thursday on the hydrocarbons’ issue was to repeat the well-worn line that it was the unilateral actions by the Greek Cypriots that led to the current rise in tensions. He also responded to the EastMed deal by repeating the Turkish side’s solution that the gas dilemma could be resolved by a joint committee.

This is just as much pie in the sky as Anastasiades seeking good will from Ankara. Given the history of negotiations over the past 45 years, jointly managing hydrocarbons without a Cyprus solution first would just become another zero-sum game where nothing would ever be agreed. After all, this is the country where some years ago the two sides could not even agree on where to place speed bumps in the mixed village of Pyla.



