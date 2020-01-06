January 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus policies do not allow for retaliation, but steps are taken, President says

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
CNA

The policies followed by Cyprus do not allow for retaliatory actions against anyone, however all necessary steps are taken for precautionary reasons, President Nicos Anastasiades has said.

President Anastasiades was responding to a comment made by a journalist after the Epiphany was celebrated in Pafos on Monday morning that the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean is increasingly more tense and a question as to the measures taken by Cyprus.

“It constitutes a fact that in recent days tensions and the danger for a conflict are growing,” he said.

On our part, he added, “we are taking all measures” necessary.

“I consider that the policies we follow, do not allow for any retaliatory actions against anyone in Cyprus, but in any case for reasons of security and precaution all necessary measures are taken,” President Anastasiades noted.

CNA


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

EEZ tensions to rise in 2020

Elias Hazou

Homophobic bishop most-read website story in 2019

Gina Agapiou

Second dam overflows in less than 24 hours (video)

Katy Turner

Winter in the garden

Gardening with Patricia Jordan

Former finance minister looking for party role

Katy Turner

New yellow weather warning, Limassol municipalities say ready

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign