January 13, 2020

Athienou to plant 1,500 trees

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Athienou municipality will plant 1,500 trees on January 25 in a bid to increase greenery in the area, as more and more communities embark on similar efforts.
A statement published by the municipality says the Forest Department has approved the municipality’s request to plant trees in designated areas of the village “for sustainability and ecological reasons.”
A decision taken in collaboration with Athienou’s committee for public health, cleanliness and the cnvironment, the trees will be planted in the park for the missing persons, south of the road from Athienou to Nicosia at 9am.
The mayor of Athienou has also called on the local parties, scouts, the local hunting club, and the town’s youth council to take part in the tree planting.
“The decision to plant 1,500 trees will bring considerable benefits to all the citizens of Athienou and to our country in general,” the statement said.

Various communities around the island have recently embarked on initiatives to plant thousands of trees in an effort o fight climate change.


