January 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

Frederick’s enters agreement with maritime sporting club

By Annette Chrysostomou01

The “Supporting Maritime Sports and Young Talented Athletes” event, recently organised by the Famagusta Nautical Club and Frederick University, was a great success.

During the event a Memorandum of Cooperation between the two organisations was officially activated. The Memorandum, inter alia, provides for cooperation between the two parties in the fields of education, research, information, exchange of views on issues of educational, sports and social interest in general and the practical training of students.

Marilena Makri, an athlete from the Famagusta Nautical Club, who qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games was honored as part of the event.


