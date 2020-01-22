January 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Top composer writes oratorio for mothers of the Missing

By Evie Andreou00
Paphos-born composer - Marios Joannou Elia (Bejay Browne)

WORLD renowned composer Marios Elia is working on an oratorio dedicated to the mothers of missing persons which will premiere on July 20 at the Presidential Palace during the annual event to mark the anniversary of the Turkish invasion.

The piece, ‘Ponemenes Panayies’ (Weeping Madonnas), was commissioned by the government.

The composer told the Cyprus News Agency that his work “highlights and illuminates in an innovative and creative way not only timeless values but also the cultural universality of our country, as well as motherhood as a universal symbol.”

He said that for Cyprus and internationally it was a historic event, “as this kind of authentic artistic aesthetic and content is presented for the first time on the island and hopes to leave its mark.”
The main contributors are the Presidential Palace, the Ministry of Education, the cultural services and the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Foundation. The project is being implemented in cooperation with the Archbishopric, the Theological School of the Church of Cyprus and the European University of Cyprus.

 

 

 

 


