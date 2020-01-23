Bar review: Avalon, Larnaca

January 23, 2020

Laiki Yeitonia in the heart of Larnaca has become one of the most popular areas for the young to go on a night out. Come the weekend and it’s full of life with all the bars practically full! There are a couple of mainstays that have been around for many years and this makes Avalon Live a comparative newcomer having opened its doors in 2013. However, Avalon has recently rebranded. Previous efforts focused on being a music/sports bar. Now, it’s all about the music with some stand-up comedy thrown in.

As you may, or may not know, Avalon is the legendary island where King Arthur’s famous sword, Excalibur was forged. Alas, Excalibur isn’t there but, the rather large mural of King Arthur on his horse and the odd token representation of their medieval theme scattered around the bar gives you the idea. But when entering the bar, it is pretty clear that Avalon is most definitely a rock bar.

History runs deep though. The sandstone arch that runs over the bar, part of the original structure of the building that dates back potentially to the 18th century, definitely adds character.

Avalon isn’t the kind of place to go if you’re after a well-crafted cocktail. They offer a variety of different beers and if you’re feeling peckish, there are several platters on offer too. Avalon is, however, more than a rock bar. They also have live, local singers. Such nights come with an entrance fee, usually around €5. If Rock music, or live music isn’t really your thing, Avalon may still have something up their sleeve to pull you in. There are frequently stand-up comedy nights, usually in Greek. If you feel like you have what it takes to capture the attention of an audience, there are open mic nights as well. You never know, a visit to Avalon could be the start of an illustrious career in stand up. You can keep up to date with all future events on the Avalon Live’s social media page.

If you like rock music and are looking for a good night out with friends in a bar with friendly people that also supports local artists then Avalon Live ticks all the boxes.


