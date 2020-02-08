February 8, 2020

Suspect in abduction of woman and infant remanded for six days (Update 3)

A man who allegedly abducted his ex girlfriend and their 10-month old child on Friday, sparking a massive manhunt in Limassol, was remanded by the court on Saturday for six days.

Alexis Mouzourides, 28, was arrested late Friday at a house in a Limassol village. The woman and child were in good health, police said on Saturday.

On Friday morning a manhunt was launched after the suspect forcibly entered a car with the woman and child inside and then drove off after forcing the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver of the car was a friend of the woman and reported the incident to police, saying Mouzourides sped off in an unknown direction.

Police then published a photo and details that could help in gathering information as to his whereabouts, and Limassol police immediately activated their crisis management centre.
Shortly before 9.30pm Friday, police received information that the suspect was in a village in the Limassol district. Police, including hostage negotiators rushed to the area after the exact location of the suspect was identified, and he was arrested without any commotion.

The woman and infant were at the house and taken to a police station where social services were called.


