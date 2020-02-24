February 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Arrest after pedestrian injured in traffic accident

By Annette Chrysostomou037

A 62-year-old woman is in critical condition in Nicosia hospital after being injured in a traffic accident in Limassol on Sunday evening.

The pedestrian was hit by a 28-year-old motorcyclist on Makarios Avenue at 7.45pm.

Both were taken to Limassol hospital where the 62-year-old was diagnosed with head injuries and various fractures. Because of the severity of her condition she was transferred to Nicosia general hospital.

The motorcyclist was treated in the A&E department and released.

He was later arrested under a warrant to facilitate investigations.



Related posts

Charles de Gaulle crew member dies after balcony fall

Annette Chrysostomou

The weatherman

Gina Agapiou

Lyssarides admitted to clinic but his condition is not serious- reports

Staff Reporter

Animal Party condemns shooting and killing of pet pig

Staff Reporter

Remand over possible abduction of man reported as missing (Update)

Staff Reporter

Education ministry refutes gender discrimination accusations over volleyball tournament

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign