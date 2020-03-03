Array of performances in store this month at Rialto

As usual, Rialto Theatre has an array of performances in store for March. Little explanation is needed to describe the type of activities the Limassol theatre holds monthly as it has been enriching the cultural agenda of the town since 1930. Twelve events are scheduled for this month featuring Greek musicians, Cypriot choreographers and international screenings.
Starting off the month is the Cyprus Choreography Showcase in its very first edition. On March 7 and 8, projects choreographed during the period 2018-2019 will be shown to artistic directors and festival organisers as the public will be offered the opportunity to attend some of the most significant choreographic proposals of the past two years.
The following week, Costas Kaldaras, son of the Greek composer Apostolos Kaldaras, will take the stage to perform his father’s songs with the help of Dimitris Basis, Katerina Paraschou and Paris Paraschos. Under the auspices of the Ombudswoman and to mark International Women’s Day, the concert’s net proceeds will be donated to the Association for the Prevention and Handling of Violence in the family.
Live music will continue to sound at Rialto with the well-known singer Alexia in her series of concerts titled Women in Jazz. For the last couple of months, Alexia and select musicians of the local jazz scene have been touring the island paying tribute to the great female voices of American Jazz. On Sunday, March 15, Alexia returns to Limassol for another jazzy night.
Though it’s not just music this month. Film and opera screenings will also be hosted at the theatre. The first one comes from the grand Metropolitan Opera Company in New York with the famous maestro Valery Gergiev conducting a new production of Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman opera by François Girard with John Macfarlane’s set, reminiscent of a vast oil painting. Rialto will broadcast the 139-minute production on March 14.
On March 18 it’s time for Spanish cinema with a film by one of the greatest filmmakers of the globe, Pedro Almodovar. Last year, Almodovar released his film Pain and Glory, which was described as probably the most personal film of the great director, with Antonio Banderas giving a compelling performance for which he won the Best Actor Award at this year’s Cannes Festival.
The film travels through a set of encounters of a film director with a fading career, from the present, his childhood in the 1960s and the 1980s. The film looks at creativity, how difficult it is to separate it from life, and at the passions that enrich it with meaning and hope.
Music, theatre, film and more. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. March 2020. www.rialto.com.cy