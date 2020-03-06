March 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Excavating contemporary archaeology

By Eleni Philippou00

As a long-term educational project, Excavating Contemporary Archaeology involves history and deals with how contemporary artists use archaeology in their way of working, thinking, producing and sharing experiences and knowledge.

It boosts transnational artist mobility by inviting artists to the cities of the four partners – MUCEM (Marseille, France), Point Centre for Contemporary Art (Nicosia), AIR Antwerpen (Antwerpen, Belgium) and Kunsthal Aarhus (Aarhus, Denmark) – where they work and become inspired by local cultural heritage. The result of their work is presented through exhibitions at three of the partners’ museums and exhibition spaces, and this Saturday, March 7 project is heading to Point Centre for Contemporary Art in Nicosia, where it will stay until April 2.

Excavating Contemporary Archaeology reaches out specifically to youths between 11 and 15-years-old through six short books, which represent the artists’ different visions. These books contain educational material developed through a School Programme, in which the partners hosting the exhibitions work with local educators.

The project raises awareness of the diversity and richness of European cultural heritage and how this heritage can be sourced as inspiration for contemporary thoughts, by placing museums and art centres at the heart of an ongoing discussion about identity, roots, history and European citizenship.

“Museums and art centres, from their position and collections, have a role to play in giving content and food for thought to younger generations, especially on the sensitive question of belonging and identity,” say project organisers.

 

Excavating Contemporary Archaeology

EU funded cooperation project. Participating artists: Haris Epaminonda, Cristina Lucas, Hwayeon Nam, Amalie Smith, Francisco Tropa. Opening day: March 7 at 6pm. March 11-April 2. Point Centre for Contemporary Art, Nicosia

 



